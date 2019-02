Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - James P. Baynes is a detective who wanted to create a fictional book series with the Richmond’s finest, our law enforcement, as the protagonists. ‘Reggie’s Run’ is the first installment in the “Danny and Park” series, and James P. Baynes joined us to tell us more. ‘Reggie’s Run’ is available as an e-book on Amazon through the Kindle Store.

For more information visitwww.dannyandparknovels.com