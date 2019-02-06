Go Red for women’s heart health

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - February is National Heart Month and the Richmond Chapter of the American Heart Association is hosting its annual “Go Red for Women” luncheon is coming up on Friday, February 22nd from 9:30am to 1:30pm at the Hilton Hotel in Short Pump. The Chairperson for this year’s event, Leigh Sewell joined us to share more details.

Local survivors of heart disease and stroke are encouraged to share their stories on Saturday, February 23rd at the Petersburg Family YMCA and Shady Grove YMCA for a chance to become a spokesperson for the cause.

or all the information on these events, you can go to www.goredrva.heart.org ; www.heart.org/richmond