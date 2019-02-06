× Former Richmond radio host Doc Thompson killed while out for a run

DALLAS — Former Richmond talk radio host Michael “Doc” Thompson was hit by a train and killed in Haltom City, Texas, DallasNews.com reported.

Thompson, 49, was running near the train tracks Tuesday when he was struck, the newspaper reported.

Wireless earbuds were found near the scene, but it was not clear if he was wearing them at the time, police told the Dallas News.

News of Thompson’s death was also reported on his own show — the Doc Thompson’s Daily MoJo show — streamed live on Facebook Wednesday morning.

“I wish this was some sick joke, I wish it wasn’t true,” co-host Brad Staggs said on Wednesday’s show.

A GoFundMe set-up to help Thompson’s wife and children raised more than $55,000 in less than six hours.

Thompson hosted an afternoon talk radio show on WRVA in Richmond from 2007 – 2012.

“I am no longer hosting my Richmond show,” he posted on Facebook in February 2012. “In the world of radio broadcasting… sometimes these things just happen. As I said earlier in the week it will all work out for the best and I am blessed.”

He went on to host a show on Glenn Beck’s TheBlaze radio.

“Doc was one of those one-in-a million talents, who was the same on the air as off the air,” Beck told TheBlaze. “But what made him truly unique was that he truly tried to serve his audience, those who were less fortunate and struggling, as well as the small entrepreneurs who were clients of his show. He truly was excited at other people’s success.”

This is a developing story.