Woman arrested for driving off after hitting school bus

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. -- A driver was arrested and charged after crashing into Prince George County school bus and driving off.

Cierra Brockwell, 26, of Sussex County, was arrested Tuesday, one day after the crash.

"Brockwell was the driver of the vehicle that collided with the school bus," a Prince George County Police spokesperson said. "[She] was transported to Riverside Regional Jail where she is currently being held without bail."

Brockwell was charged with failure to stop at scene of accident, driving on a suspended license, reckless driving , disregarding a stop sign, and operating uninsured motor vehicle.

Kenny Jones had two children on the bus.

They told him Brockwell "knocked on the bus and talked to the bus driver saying, well it was your fault."

Jones and other witnesses told police the driver then walked back to her car and grabbed the bumper, which was hanging down.

Once it was off, witnesses said she snatched off the license plate.

Prince George County Police Captain Michael Taber said several students took pictures of the car before it sped off.

"That gave us a very good lead and a very clear picture of the vehicle," he said.

The crash was reported Monday, shortly after 3:20 p.m., at the intersection of Prince George Drive and South Crated Road.

