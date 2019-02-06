× Chinese Lunar New Year Celebration RVA

RICHMOND, Va.–

Celebrate the Year of The Pig, the Organization of Chinese Americans in Central Virginia is celebrating the start of the Lunar New Year with a festival on February 9. The celebration is Saturday, 10 am – 3 pm at the Modlin Center for the Arts, the University of Richmond (453 Westhampton Way, Richmond. The Year of the Pig will officially begin on February 5, and billions of people around the world will celebrate its arrival.

For the past 10 years, several thousand visitors have enjoyed this unique celebration of Lunar New Year in the greater Richmond area. This free event, open to the public, will include activities such as a parade with lion dance, cultural performances by local Chinese groups in the auditorium, children’s dances from the local Chinese schools in the morning and more cultural performances in the afternoon, cultural displays and children’s activities, vendor and sponsor tables, and Chinese food. This will not only be a festive event but also a cultural and educational resource for all who attend. It will help Richmonders understand the traditions shared by many Asian countries. For more information visit www.oca-cvc.org.