CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A warehouse fire in Chesterfield County caused power outages throughout the surrounding area.

The two-alarm fire took over the Shoo Smith Bros warehouse at the 11800 block of Lewis Road Wednesday evening.

Dominion Energy reported more than 1,600 outages in the area due to an equipment fire.

