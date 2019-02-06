Bowling for Boobs event helps women get life-saving screenings they need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- For the fourth year in a row, Bowling for Boobs is helping area women, who are low income or underinsured, get the life-saving screenings they need.

"Reach Out For Life stays connected with where can people can get free mammograms if they're turned down from programs, we pay for them to ensure everyone has the opportunity for early detection,” said Norah Lind, Executive Director of Reach Out For Life.

The money raised from the Bowling for Boobs event February 23 at the Bowl America in Short Pump, will help pay for even more mammograms. What's different this year are personal tributes that can be purchased for those who survived cancer and for those who lost their battle, like Norah Lind's mom who was an advocate for early detection.

"She would start her talks, ‘it's too late for me, but it's not too late for you,’” said Lind.

A survivor tribute is for women like Claire Sander who beat cancer. The marathon runner was diagnosed at age 40. Now, she's chairing the event and bringing in big raffle items for bowlers and non-bowlers.

"We're excited. I think it will be a big attraction to the event,” said Sander.

Like year's past, the event will honor the memory CBS 6 anchor Stephanie Rochon who made it her mission to make sure women get screened.

If you want to participate in bowling for boobs, you can. As of right now, 12 lanes are still available. The price is $35 per person.

The event will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019, from 12:00 p.m. 4:00 p.m. at the Bowl America located at 4400 Pouncey Tract Road in Short Pump.