Beautiful, handcrafted blooms from Paper Rose Co.

RICHMOND, Va. - Flowers are a popular gift for Valentine’s Day, but they often don’t last long enough for us to enjoy them. Carrie Walters has found a way to make the last well beyond the holiday, and without any water! She is the owner of Paper Rose Co., and she joined us to tell us more about her handmade, custom blooms.

Paper Rose Co. is featured in this month’s edition of R Home Magazine, and you can learn more about them by going to their website,www.paperose.co.

Richmond Magazine’s R Home is on news stands now or you can subscribe online at www.richmondmagazine.com/home. You can also find them at Facebook.com/rhomemagazine and on Instagram at @rhomemag.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY R HOME MAGAZINE}