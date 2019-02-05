Woman paid more than $16,000 for driveway paving that never happened

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A local grandmother says she gave a man more than $16,000 to repave her driveway, but that’s not what ended up happening. So, she turned to the Problem Solvers.

“For the money she paid, she should have taken the driveway up and redone all of it” Pam Kelley said.

Kelley believes that her mom Betty Shirey was taken advantage of.

Every time she and her mom look outside, the sight stirs up anger and frustration.

“I think it’s sad for anybody to do something like that to a senior citizen” Kelley said.

In September, the 80-year-old woman says she was approached by two men representing themselves as workers for Kickin’ Asphalt. She said they told her they were in town from South Carolina to help their dad’s company and their dad lived down the street.

Ms. Betty was familiar, having seen work vehicles parked just a few doors away. “He just said he had extra asphalt and he was going to put it on my driveway” Shirey explained.

Kelley says her mom paid the worker, Tommy Small three checks totaling $16,440. The checks were cashed at the bank five months ago.

“I’m just too trustworthy. That’s my problem. I think everybody else is honest because I am, and that’s not true” Betty Shirey said.

Shirey never got a receipt or an invoice from the company. She says workers left her driveway in shambles.

She explained that Small and the other worker that he identified as his brother only sprayed asphalt sealant on her cement driveway. Then, she said he stopped taking her calls when she reached out to get the issue resolved.

“When they had the conversation about the asphalt and having it cemented they told her it would be another $8000 and he was waiting on the cement truck to come and that the father would come back and reimburse her for the money she already wrote checks for. That never happened” Kelley said.

The Problem Solvers contacted Tommy Small. He told us he works for G & R Paving. While he doesn’t have it all now, he told CBS 6 that he does owe Ms. Betty the money for the job or the completed work.

He says in the five months they never finished the job because he could never get in touch with the customer.

Kelley is upset because she believes her mom’s small driveway shouldn't cost that much in the first place.

Other local paving experts agree and tell Problem Solvers that a job like this should cost anywhere between one and five thousand dollars.

The Better Business Bureau’s Barry Moore says Ms. Betty’s story is another cautionary tale. He believes it is a sobering reminder to others to really research a company before dishing out any of your hard earned cash.

“Take the time to make them put it in a document and you think about it. Don’t give money up front. Don’t pay for anything until you have researched everything and after they’ve done the job otherwise you might just get ripped off” Moore said.

CBS 6 researched the two companies Kickin’ Asphalt and G & R Paving and we couldn’t find any business our area by those names.

Small assured CBS 6 Problem Solvers that he plans to contact Ms. Betty and her daughter to set up a payment plan. Tuesday after we spoke to him, Kelley says she and her mother did speak with Small.

She said he told her he planned to sell off his equipment to pay Ms. Betty her money back. We will continue to follow this story.