Need some love? Walter offers free hugs

RICHMOND, Va. -- Some days, you just need a hug.

That is one reason why we are thankful for Walter The Weather Dog.

Walter, along with Zach Daniel and Julie Bragg, recently spent time at the University of Richmond where Walter offered free hugs as a stress reliever for students and staff.

Many students who took Walter up on his offer said they appreciated the love and that they missed their own dogs back home.

With his tail wagging, Walter seemed to appreciate the hugs too.

