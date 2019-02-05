Richmond Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras to focus on new strategic plan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond School Superintendent Jason Kamras will use his 2019 State of the Schools Address to focus on Richmond Public School's new strategic plan -- Dreams4RPS.

That five-year plan was released back in September 2018 and outlines five priorities.

Priorities such as making sure there is skilled and supported staff, as well as having a safe and loving atmosphere for the students.

The plan also has 10 goals like receiving 100 percent accreditation, increasing teacher retention, and increasing funding.

Kamras recently celebrated his one-year anniversary as Superintendent of Richmond Public Schools. School officials said they were able to get a lot done during his time. In a recent tweet Superintendent Kamras also mentioned how you could help in bettering local schools:

RVA, how about an education double header tomorrow evening? Step 1: Come to my State of the Schools address at 6 pm at MLK Middle School. Step 2: Eat out to generate more $ for new schools. You can even dine outside - it’s gonna be in the 70s! pic.twitter.com/RyT4L0s5az — Jason Kamras (@JasonKamras) February 4, 2019

The State of the Schools Address is at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School in Richmond, Va.