Richmond police investigating Gilpin Court shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — A woman is in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a shooting in Richmond’s Gilpin Court neighborhood.

At approximately 10:15 PM, Richmond Police responded to the 1100 block of St. John Street for a shooting.

Once on scene officers found a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

She was transported to a local hospital for a non-life threatening injury.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.