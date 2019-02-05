× Richmond man, convicted felon sentenced to 7 years in prison after flashing gun on Facebook live

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond man was sentenced to 7 year in prison Tuesday for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

Timothy Cureton, 27, was arrested in October of 2018 after police saw a Facebook live video of him possessing a firearm. In the video, which was discovered by the Richmond Police Department after being posted in January of 2018, Cureton held a brown Glock handgun with an extended magazine.

“Video is no different than a police officer walking through Creighton and laying eyes on you possessing that gun,” WTVR legal expert Todd Stone said.

On Jan. 30, 2018, officers received information that individuals were storing illegal narcotics at an apartment in Creighton Court. It was enough probable cause for an ATF agent to get a search warrant for Cureton’s Creighton Court housing unit.

According to court documents, agents found drugs and several guns inside the house – including the Glock seen in the video. According to ATF, the gun seen on Facebook Live was stolen.

