× Police investigating Chesterfield armed robbery

CHESTERFIELD COUNT, Va. — Police are responding to an armed robbery at an APlus convenience store in Chesterfield

Around 10:40 p.m., two men walked in to the at 270 Buford Rd.

One of the men pulled out a gun and fired shots into ceiling before grabbing money and running, according to witnesses.

No injuries were reported in the robbery.

K-9 are currently on scene and police working to put out surveillance.

This is a developing story, witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.