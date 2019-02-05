Police continue search for driver who hit school bus and drove away

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va (WTVR) -- The driver of the black primer Acura who collided with a Prince George County School bus Monday afternoon didn't stick around long after the crash.

Kenny Jones had two children on the bus and they told him the driver "Knocked on the bus and talked to the bus driver saying, well it was your fault".

Jones and other witnesses told Police the driver than walked back to her car and grabbed the bumper, which was handing down.

Once it was off, witnesses say she snatched off the license plate "Her taking the tag" said Jones "Kinda saying you know, I don't want to get caught".

Captain Michael Taber with Prince George County Police says several students took pictures of the car before it sped off "That gave us a very good lead and a very clear picture of the vehicle".

That quick thinking by the students gets kind words from investigators "Thank you, we appreciate your help. What you did is probably going to help solve this accident".

If you have any information about the car or driver call Crime Solvers at 733-2777.