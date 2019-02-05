Richmond cyclist rescued after North Bank Trail fall

RICHMOND, Va. — A cyclist was rescued after falling 20 feet down an embankment along the North Bank Trail in Richmond.

The cyclist was listed in stable condition after the rescue near Hollywood Cemetery.

The area is full of brush, so crews used axes to clear the way.

The North Bank Trail along the James River is a recreational trail used by cyclist, runners, hikers, and dog walkers.

