No residents or firefighters injured in Henrico house fire

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – No residents or firefighters were injured during a house fire in Henrico Tuesday evening.

Shortly before 10 p.m. tonight, Henrico Fire units were dispatched to the 2600 block of Gresham Avenue in the Lakeside area for reports of a house on fire.

Firefighters soon arrived to find large amounts of fire shooting from the roof of the home.

Crews quickly entered the house to extinguish the fire and confirm that no one was trapped.

The home has suffered significant damage but no residents or firefighters we injured. Henrico Police assisted with traffic control around the incident.

The Henrico Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating the cause of the fire.