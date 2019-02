× No injuries in Petersburg house fire

PETERSBURG, Va. — Firefighters have cleared the scene of a fire at a home in the city of Petersburg.

Crews were called out to the 900 block of Diamond Street at 11:56 p.m. Monday.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they said the two-story home was fully involved in the fire.

Firefighters were able to put out the blaze by 12:51 a.m.

Investigators said the home was vacant and no one was injured.