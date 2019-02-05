× VSP: ‘Incident’ during investigation in Farmville, large police presence reported

FARMVILLE, Va. — An active police scene was reported in Farmville around 11:30 p.m. Monday evening.

“We have an active police scene but not an active shooter situation at the 1500 block of Cumberland road,” said Corrine Geller of Virginia State Police.

Around 11:30 p.m., Longwood Univesity’s student newspaper tweeted an email from Longwood’s Vice President of Student Affairs Dr. Tim Pierson.

“This evening a state police investigation led to an incident just north of Farmville in Cumberland County. No Longwood students were involved, nor was campus at risk during the incident. State police is continuing to investigate”

