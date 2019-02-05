Holding a phone while driving will soon be illegal in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — Driving with a cell phone in your hand will soon become illegal in Virginia.

Lawmakers in both the House of Delegates and Virginia State Senate have passed hands-free driving bills.

Del. Chris Collins (R – Winchester) and Sen. Richard Stuart (R – Montross) sponsored the bills that expand “the prohibition on using a handheld personal communications device while operating a motor vehicle to all uses unless the device is specifically designed to allow hands-free and voice operation and the device is being used in that manner.”

Drivers who break the law could be pulled over and issued a ticket ($125 on the first offense, $250 on the second).

Under current Virginia law, texting or writing an email while driving was illegal; however, police agencies said it was difficult to enforce.

“The current law requires the officer to be almost as distracted as the person who is texting in order to enforce that law because you have to drive down the road and watch the digits or numerics being entered,” Ashland Police Chief Doug Goodman said.

Under the new law, just holding a phone in your hand while driving would be outlawed.

Drivers would be allowed to talk on speaker while placing their phones elsewhere in the vehicle, lawmakers said.

The bill would need the governor’s signature before becoming law in January 2020.

Virginia saw a 10.8 percent increase in traffic fatalities in 2017, according the Virginia DMV, and traffic deaths have increased every year since 2013.

Advocates said in 13 states the enacted hands free laws, the number of traffic fatalities saw an average decrease of 16 percent within two years.

This is a developing story.