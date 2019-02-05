Come and experience the art and culture of Central Africa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - With over 130 rare masks on display, you have the chance to experience the rich culture and artistic traditions of the Congo region in Central Africa. It’s all part of the Congo Masks: Masterpieces from Central Africa exhibit at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. You still have a chance to see these works of art before they leave the museum after February 24th. The museum’s Chief Curator and Deputy Director for Art and Education, Michael Taylor, joined us to share about what you can see.

The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts is located at 200 N. Boulevard in Richmond. To learn more about this exhibit and the others you can find at the museum, you can give them a call at 804-340-1400 or visit them online at www.vmfa.museum. You can also find them on Facebook at @MyVMFA.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE VIRGINIA MUSEUM OF FINE ARTS.}