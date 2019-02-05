57th Annual Rod & Custom Car Classic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - You’ll have the chance to see classic muscle cars, hot rods, motorcycles, and much more at the 57th Annual Rod and Custom Car Classic presented by the Asphalt Angels Auto Club, coming up this weekend. It’s the East Coast’s longest running car show, and Brian Wenk from Asphalt Angels Auto Club stopped by to tell us more about the event.

The show starts on Friday, February 8th at the Meadow Event Park Farm Bureau Center in Doswell, and it will run through Sunday, February 10th. For all the details, and how you can get your tickets, you can visit www.asphaltangels.net.

[THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY ASPHALT ANGELS AUTO CLUB.}