She paid $16,000 for a paved driveway. It never happened: ‘I’m too trustworthy’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond grandmother said she gave a man more than $16,000 to repave her driveway, but that’s not what ended up happening.

So, she turned to the CBS 6 Problem Solvers.

“For the money she paid, she should have taken the driveway up and redone all of it," Pam Kelley said.

Kelley said she believed the man took advantage of her 80-year-old mom Betty.

Now every time she and her mom look outside, the sight stirs up anger and frustration.

“I think it’s sad for anybody to do something like that to a senior citizen,” Pam said.

In September, Betty said she was approached by two men representing themselves as workers for Kickin’ Asphalt. She said they told her they were in town from South Carolina to help their dad’s company and their dad lived down the street.

Betty was familiar, having seen work vehicles parked just a few doors away.

“He just said he had extra asphalt and he was going to put it on my driveway," she explained.

Pam said her mom paid the worker, Tommy Small, three checks totaling $16,440. The checks were cashed at the bank five months ago.

“I’m just too trustworthy. That’s my problem," Betty Shirey said. "I think everybody else is honest because I am, and that’s not true.”

She never got a receipt nor an invoice from the company. She said the workers left her driveway in shambles.

She explained that Small and the other worker, that he identified as his brother, only sprayed asphalt sealant on her cement driveway. Then, she said he stopped taking her calls.

“When they had the conversation about the asphalt and having it cemented they told her it would be another $8,000 and he was waiting on the cement truck to come and that the father would come back and reimburse her for the money she already wrote checks for. That never happened," Pam Kelley explained.

The Problem Solvers contacted Tommy Small.

He told us he works for G&R Paving. While he doesn’t have it all now, he admitted he owed Betty the money for the job or the completed work.

He said in the five months they never finished the job because he could never get in touch with the customer.

Pam Kelley is upset because she believes her mom’s small driveway shouldn't cost that much in the first place.

Other Richmond-area paving experts agreed. They told Problem Solvers that a job like this should cost anywhere between $1,000 and $5,000.

Betty’s story is a cautionary tale, Barry Moore, with the Better Business Bureau, said. A sobering reminder to really research a company before dishing out any of your hard earned cash.

“Take the time to make them put it in a document and you think about it. Don’t give money up front. Don’t pay for anything until you have researched everything and after they’ve done the job otherwise you might just get ripped off,” Moore said.

CBS 6 researched the two companies Kickin’ Asphalt and G & R Paving and we couldn’t find any business our area by those names.

Small assured the CBS 6 Problem Solvers that he planned to contact Ms. Betty and her daughter to set up a payment plan. Tuesday after we spoke to him, Kelley said she and her mother did speak with Small. She said he told her he planned to sell off his equipment to pay Betty back. We will continue to follow this story.