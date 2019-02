Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - 22 year-old vocalist Wyatt Michael channeled Frank Sinatra for two greatperformances live in our studio. He treated us to "New York, New York" and "My Way."

Wyatt performs all over Central Virginia and you can see him LIVE for yourself, Saturday, February 9th at Amy's Cafe in Falmouth, VA. The show starts at 7pm.

For more from Wyatt Michael, click here: https://www.facebook.com/wyattmichaelsings/