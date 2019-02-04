× Ruth Bader Ginsburg makes first public appearance since surgery

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg made what is believed to be her first public appearance since her December cancer surgery when she attended a performance of “Notorious RBG in Song” on Monday, the Supreme Court spokesperson told CNN.

The Washington outing was to support her daughter-in-law, soprano Patrice Michaels, who released an album of songs chronicling Ginsburg’s life. Ginsburg’s son, James, produced the album.

The concert was performed by Michaels and other musicians, and was held at the National Museum of Women in the Arts.

Jeff Rosen, CEO of the National Constitution Center, tweeted the news of Ginsburg’s attendance.

“Thrilled that Justice Ginsburg attended the first concert performance of #NotoriousRBG in Song. She, Patrice Michaels, and the performance were magnificent!” Rosen tweeted.

The iconic liberal justice, 85, was released from the hospital in late December following surgery to remove two cancerous nodules from her left lung. While recovering from the surgery, she did not attend oral arguments in person at the start of the new year. As she continued to recuperate, the Supreme Court confirmed there was “no evidence of remaining disease” nor was there a need for further treatment.

In addition to missing in-person oral arguments before the court, Ginsburg canceled two events scheduled for late January and early February, adding to the significance of her public appearance on Monday.

The court has not said whether Ginsburg will attend President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address Tuesday evening, but it is not expected, given that she has missed Trump’s previous addresses to Congress.