Hit-and-run driver hits Prince George school bus

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating a school bus crash in Prince George County, Virginia.

Initial reports from the crash scene indicated no students were seriously hurt.

Emergency workers were still assessing the situation.

The crash was reported Monday afternoon near Route 156 and Crater Road.

The vehicle that struck the school bus lost its bumper, and drove off, according to police.

This is a developing story.

