× Governor Northam struggling to find political allies in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam woke up Monday morning struggling to hold onto power and having a difficult time finding allies.

The Democratic governor hastily called a meeting of his top administration officials of color on Sunday night to see if anyone with deep ties to him would be willing to stand by him during a firestorm of controversy over a decades-old racist photo.

The meeting did not go Northam’s way. Not one person during the gathering told the governor that he should stay and fight, a source with knowledge of the conversation said.

Northam, who is seeking time and space to determine the best way to move past the controversy, will continue to try and build support behind his vacillating stories on the racist photo on Monday morning, when the governor oversees a regularly scheduled Cabinet meeting. Shortly after that, Northam is scheduled to hold an all-staff meeting.

At this point, there is no sign of a rallying around the embattled governor, something that will need to happen if he hopes to meet his own personal standard of staying on only if he can continue to effectively govern.

Despite calls for Northam’s resignation from all sides, GOP Speaker of the Virginia House of Delegates Kirk Cox told reporters Monday morning that there is no will within the General Assembly to forcibly remove Northam from office and that the current situation does not fall within the two constitutional provisions that allow for a governor to be forcibly removed.

After initially saying Friday night that he was in the photo that appeared on his page of his 1984 medical school yearbook which shows one person dressed in blackface and another in the KKK’s signature white hood and robes, Northam is now insistent that he is not one of the two people pictured. He is hoping to convince those under his charge that he be given the opportunity to explain what happened and that the picture does not reflect the person he is.

The governor had hoped a news conference on Saturday afternoon would turn the tide in his favor. He attempted to make the case that he was not the person in the photo, but did admit to appearing in blackface at another time that same year, at a dance competition in San Antonio.

The fallout from the news conference was swift and damning. Many of the prominent leaders who had already called for his resignation renewed that call. The few that had held back then called for him to step down, including the state’s two US senators, Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, who had been privately encouraging him to resign.

I no longer believe Governor Northam can effectively serve as Governor of Virginia. The events of the past 24 hours have inflicted immense pain and irrevocably broken the trust Virginians must have in their leaders. He should step down and allow the Commonwealth to begin healing. — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) February 3, 2019