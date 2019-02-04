× Mother seeks couple who cared for “cranky baby” on flight

A grateful mom is looking for a Buffalo couple who helped turn a dreaded flight into a positive experience.

Jessica Knapp is from Olean but now lives in Mississippi and works for the U.S. Navy. Knapp, who is five months pregnant, was flying with her one-year-old son from Charlotte to New Orleans Friday evening.

She posted about her flight on Facebook, and the post has been shared more than 6,000 times.

She says she was dreading the flight because her son was cranky, and she was nervous about how the other passengers would react. But instead of being irritated, the couple took the child into their arms, giving him snacks, entertaining him, and “holding him until he woke up.”

Knapp says the couple introduced themselves as Kevin and Lisa from Buffalo, but did not give their last name. Now Knapp is looking for the couple to properly thank them for “restoring her faith in humanity just when we needed it most.”

If you know this caring couple, please call us at 761-840-7777 so we can help reconnect these fast friends!