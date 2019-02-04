× Top Virginia Republican calls for Governor’s resignation: ‘This is just heartbreaking’

RICHMOND, Va. — A top ranking Virginia Republican in state politics repeated his call Monday for Virginia Governor Ralph Northam to resign. But House of Delegates Speaker Kirk Cox (R – Chesterfield) stopped short of saying he would attempt to remove Northam from office.

“I think there’s a rightful hesitation about removal from office,” Del. Cox told reporters at the State Capitol Monday morning. “You have to consider, to some degree, you’re overturning an election.”

Nearly every politician in Virginia, both Democrat and Republican, has called for Northam’s resignation following the Democratic governor’s initial apology and subsequent denial that he appeared in a racist photo on his 1984 medical school yearbook page.

The Friday night apology (via video statement) and Saturday afternoon denial (during a 40-minute press conference) combined to convince many politicians that Northam must step down.

“It has become clear to us, regardless of the veracity of the photograph, the governor has lost the confidence of the people and cannot effectively govern,” Cox said Monday. “That’s why we’ve called for the resignation. We hope that’s what the governor does. I think that would obviously be less pain for everyone.”

Governor Northam said Saturday he had no immediate plans to resign.

On Sunday he called a meeting of his top administration officials of color to see if anyone closely connected with him would be willing to stand with him, CNN reported.

“Not one person told the governor that he should stay and fight,” a source with knowledge of the conversation told CNN.

Cox said he had not spoken with the governor since Saturday and had not yet heard from any Democrats interested in initiating an impeachment process.

“Oh, I think this is a very, very tragic,” Cox said about the situation. “I have worked with the governor. We’ve certainly not agreed on everything. But I would say that this is just heartbreaking.”

CNN Wire contributed to this report.