Man wanted for breaking into Richmond home

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Police detectives released photos of a man wanted for breaking into a Richmond home.

“Sometime between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Friday, January 11, an unknown male broke into a home in the 6100 block of Hull Street Road,” a Richmond Police spokesperson said. “[He] stole multiple items from the residence, including jewelry.”

Police released two photos of the man now wanted for questioning.

Detectives ask anyone with any information about the identity of the suspect to call Second Precinct Detective A. Corchado at (804) 646-8185 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000, online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.