Man killed on Route 288 in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police identified the man killed Friday afternoon on Route 288 in Chesterfield as 61-year-old Alvin W. Brown, of St. Stephens Church, Virginia.

Brown was a passenger in a 2003 Ford Econoline work van that crashed near the Midlothian Turnpike exit.

“Dave E. Zicafoore, of Dunnsville, Va., was driving a 2003 Ford Econoline work van northbound Route 288 when he lost control, running off road left into the median, crossing into the southbound lanes of travel, and striking a 2012 Chevrolet Suburban,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. “Zicafoore was wearing his seat belt and was transported to the hospital for treatment of life threatening injuries.”

Brown, who was not wearing his seat belt, died at the scene. The driver of the Suburban was wearing his seat belt and suffered serious injuries.

“Slick roadway conditions and speed are being considered a factor into the crash,” the state police spokesperson said.

Charges are pending at this time.

