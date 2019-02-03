Ronny Jackson appointed Trump’s chief medical advisor amid Pentagon investigation

The White House announced today that the President’s former physician, Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson, will serve as assistant to the President and chief medical advisor.

The appointment comes less than a year after Jackson withdrew from consideration as Donald Trump’s nominee for Veterans Affairs secretary over allegations that he was “abusive” toward colleagues, loosely handled prescription pain medications and was periodically intoxicated.

Jackson has denied all of the allegations leveled against him, calling them “completely false and fabricated.”

He remains under Pentagon investigation over allegations of improper behavior.

Trump has also pushed for Jackson to receive a military promotion, re-nominating him to receive a second star.

Jackson first served as White House physician in 2006 during George W. Bush’s presidency, continuing in his role under Barack Obama, and then Trump, until his resignation last year. Amid the Pentagon’s investigation, Jackson returned to the White House’s medical unit as one of the staff physicians.

Dr. Sean Conley, a Navy commander, succeeded Jackson as physician to the President.

The news also comes ahead of Trump’s annual physical exam at Walter Reed next Friday.

The President’s physical exam last year sparked controversy after Jackson, who was then the White House physician, told reporters Trump was in “excellent health” despite revealing that Trump is borderline obese and has a common form of heart disease.