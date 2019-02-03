Parents found murdered in Chesterfield home; son arrested in Ohio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police said the adult son of a Chesterfield couple found dead in their home Saturday has been arrested in Ohio for the murder of his parents.

Chesterfield Police said 53-year-old Robert Raff (aka Robert James Ralph) was arrested in Avon, Ohio, Saturday after police said a resident reported "suspicious activity."

Officers were called the home of Jan and Victoria Ralph in the 1000 block of Castle Hollow Road in Chesterfield around 4:30 p.m. Saturday to perform a welfare check.

Once officers entered the home, they found a body believed to be that of 86-year-old Jan Ralph.

Officials first reported Ralph's wife, Victoria Sophia Ralph, as missing. However, officers noted they were no longer searching for her just before 1:50 a.m. Sunday. Police later said officers discovered the 79-year-old's body after they obtained a search warrant for the home.

That is when officers began searching for the couple's 53-year-old son.

Once Raff was located by officers in Ohio, Chesterfield Police obtained warrants for him on two counts of first-degree murder.

Raff remains behind bars in Ohio awaiting extradition. Officials said those warrants will be served when he is back in Virginia.

