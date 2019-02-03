📚Urbanna 4-year-old girl breaks local record, reads 1000 books before Kindergarten

RICHMOND COUNTY, Va. — A four-year-old girl from Urbanna has broken a local record and recently accomplished an amazing feat at her local library.

Officials with the Richmond County Public Library at Rappahannock Community College’s Warsaw campus said Charlotte Rose Smith is the first child complete the library’s 1000 Books Before Kindergarten program.

Charlotte Rose, the daughter of Bethany and Jonathan Smith of Urbanna, accomplished the milestone when she read “The Bunny Kindergarten” on Tuesday.

“This picture of my granddaughter speaks volumes to the importance of reading and how readers will become our next leaders,” Charlotte Rose’s proud grandmother, Susan Eden, wrote. “There is much striking research which promotes the use of literacy among our youngest.”

Library officials noted that families who sign up for 1000 Books Before Kindergarten initiative receive a “hardcover keepsake logbook” to keep track of the books their children read or have read aloud to them.

Officials said 121 children are participating locally in the national program, which the library joined in 2017.

“The program is designed to help parents and caregivers give their young children the confidence to become strong readers and successful in school and life,” Rappahannock Community College Director of Communications, Marketing and Media Jeff Macharyas said.

When a child achieves a milestone, like reading 100 books, their photo is added to the library’s children’s room wall and they receive a prize from a local business like Michelle’s Sweet Treats, T&J’s Dairy Barn, the Thomas Store, the Handy Store, Northern Neck Burger, The Daily, and the Northern Neck Popcorn Bag.

In fact, Charlotte Rose and her family received a free family dessert from Relish Restaurant and Wine Bar in Warsaw.

“Congratulations, Charlotte Rose and thanks to her mother, father, grandmother and all those who have read these many books with her,” library officials posted on Facebook.

