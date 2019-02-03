Parents found murdered in Chesterfield home
COMPLETE COVERAGE: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam Yearbook Photo Controversy

Teacher paralyzed in Thailand heads home after rehab

Posted 11:47 pm, February 3, 2019, by , Updated at 11:53PM, February 3, 2019

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The 22-year-old Henrico woman who was left paralyzed and hospitalized in Thailand after a sudden illness in December has completed another milestone in her recovery progress.

Caroline Bradner took a 36-hour flight back  home to Central Virginia in January after her insurance company agreed to cover the cost following a WTVR CBS 6 story that profiled her difficulties returning to the U.S.

Shortly after she returned home, Bradner began physical therapy at Sheltering Arms.

Family members said she is now recovering at home after being released from rehab.

The family said she has some more work to do, but has made enough progress to come home.

Caroline Bradner

Caroline Bradner

Bradner has been sick since before Christmas when she woke unable to move. Her paralysis has kept her in a hospital in Thailand.

The situation caused her family extreme anxiety when Caroline’s travel insurance originally declined to approve her transportation request to get back home to the United States.

Related Story
Teacher struck with paralysis in Thailand returns home to Richmond

After our CBS 6 Problem Solvers story aired about Caroline, Sen. Tim Kaine’s office reached out to the family and to the travel insurance company that originally denied her transportation request.

Related Story
Family of teacher struck with paralysis in Thailand one step closer to getting her home

Company officials reviewed her case and reconsidered, agreeing to cover the expenses of a medical transport to get Caroline from Thailand back to Richmond.

CBS 6 News is working for you. Click here to email a tip to the CBS 6 Problem Solvers. Be sure to leave us your name, phone number and detailed description of the problem. You can also leave a message by calling 804-254-3672.

Need help? Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers.

Related stories