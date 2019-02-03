Teacher paralyzed in Thailand heads home after rehab

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The 22-year-old Henrico woman who was left paralyzed and hospitalized in Thailand after a sudden illness in December has completed another milestone in her recovery progress.

Caroline Bradner took a 36-hour flight back home to Central Virginia in January after her insurance company agreed to cover the cost following a WTVR CBS 6 story that profiled her difficulties returning to the U.S.

Shortly after she returned home, Bradner began physical therapy at Sheltering Arms.

Family members said she is now recovering at home after being released from rehab.

The family said she has some more work to do, but has made enough progress to come home.

Bradner has been sick since before Christmas when she woke unable to move. Her paralysis has kept her in a hospital in Thailand.

The situation caused her family extreme anxiety when Caroline’s travel insurance originally declined to approve her transportation request to get back home to the United States.

After our CBS 6 Problem Solvers story aired about Caroline, Sen. Tim Kaine’s office reached out to the family and to the travel insurance company that originally denied her transportation request.

Company officials reviewed her case and reconsidered, agreeing to cover the expenses of a medical transport to get Caroline from Thailand back to Richmond.

