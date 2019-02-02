× Man found dead on Cary Street

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Police are investigating the death of a man found Saturday morning on West Cary Street.

“At approximately 7:43 a.m., officers were called to the 2000 block of West Cary Street for the report of a person down,” a Richmond Police spokesperson said. “Officers arrived and found a male in a rear parking lot of an apartment building who had suffered from an apparent gunshot wound.”

The 2000 block of West Cary Street is in Richmond’s Fan District near Meadow Street.

“The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death,” the police spokesperson continued. “The investigation continues.”

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective B. Niefeld at (804) 646-3246 or call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.