Warner, Kaine and Scott say Northam ‘must resign,’ let Virginia ‘begin healing’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators and former Governors of Virginia Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine, along with Congressman Bobby Scott, joined the growing calls for Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam to resign Saturday evening.

​“After we watched his press conference today, we called Governor Northam to tell him that we no longer believe he can effectively serve as Governor of Virginia and that he must resign. Governor Northam has served the people of the Commonwealth faithfully for many years, but the events of the past 24 hours have inflicted immense pain and irrevocably broken the trust Virginians must have in their leaders. He should step down and allow the Commonwealth to begin healing,” the trio said in a joint statement.

The senior lawmakers previously issued statements condemning the photo, but did not call for the governor's resignation.

For example, Scott called on Northam Friday night to "make the right decision that is best for the Commonwealth of Virginia.”

Earlier Saturday Governor Northam said he would not resign and that he does not believe he is either person in the racist photo that appeared in his 1984 yearbook.

"I believe now and then that I am not either of the people in this photo," Northam said, denying that he had ever worn a KKK robe and hood or been drunk enough to forget a moment like this. "This was not me in that picture. That was not Ralph Northam."

Despite numerous calls for him to resign, Northam said he would try to win over those who want him out.

"I intend to continue doing the business of Virginia," he said, adding that resigning would be the easier way out.