Warming up this week, but how will the rest of the month turn out?

RICHMOND, Va. -- Arctic air from this past week is beginning to fade, and we will see a nice warming trend the next few days. Highs are expected to be near 70° Tuesday, and highs will remain above normal Sunday through Friday.

It is expected to be colder next weekend with highs near or below normal by Sunday into Monday. Temperatures will not be as cold as this past week.

Extended computer models are showing that even with some colder weather, temperatures will likely end up averaging above normal through February 12.

We will see more bouts of colder weather the rest of the month, but the Climate Prediction Center of the National Weather Service is forecasting at least a 30% chance February will average out above normal in terms of temperatures.

There is a higher chance of precipitation ending up above normal.

Here is what a typical February produces in Richmond. Liquid precipitation refers to rain and melted ice and snow. Normal snowfall, based on the historical average, is between three and four inches. There have been many years with a snowless February, and the most February snowfall on record is 21.4" from 1983.

One thing that interests most people is more daylight. By month's end, the amount of daylight increases by one hour.

