Police investigating suspicious death at missing Chesterfield woman’s home

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Authorities are searching for a missing 79-year-old woman in Saturday night as they investigate a suspicious death at her Chesterfield County home.

Chesterfield Police officials said officers were called to a home in the 1000 block of Castle Hollow Road around 4:30 p.m. for a welfare check.

“After entering the residence, officers discovered a male subject who was deceased,” police said.

Officials said Victoria Sophia Ralph, who also lives at the residence, is missing.

Ralph is described as a white female with dark-colored hair. She wears glasses, police said.

Police continue their investigation and urge anyone with information to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the p3 app.

