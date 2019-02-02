Man pulled gun on New Kent deputy during traffic stop standoff, officials say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. -- A man has been arrested following an armed standoff with deputies during a traffic stop in New Kent County Friday evening.

Richard Custalow of Sandston is facing felonious assault on a law enforcement officer charge as well as a slew of other charges after officials said he pulled a gun on a deputy.

New Kent County Sheriff's Office officials said a deputy pulled Richard Custalow of Sandston over at the intersection of Tunstall Road and New Kent Highway just before 7:15 p.m.

Officials said that deputy discovered Custalow was wanted in another jurisdiction.

"The driver refused to exit the vehicle and a struggle ensued. The driver produced a pistol and pointed it in the direction of the original deputy. The deputy retreated for cover as the driver exited the vehicle with the pistol in hand. A second deputy arrived on the scene as the driver was exiting the truck. The driver moved to the front of the vehicle and stopped approximately 30 feet from his vehicle."

Officials said Custalow, who refused to surrender and took out a gun, held deputies at bay for more than over an hour before surrendering.

Custalowwas charged with brandishing a firearm, possession of a concealed weapon, felonious assault on a law enforcement officer, obstruction of justice, failure to obey the commands of a law enforcement officer, driving revoked and failing to yield the right of way in New Kent County. Additionally, he was charged with capias for failure to appear in Henrico County.

Custalow, who is being held at Henrico Jail East, is scheduled to appear in the New Kent General District Court on Feb. 5 at 8 a.m.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.