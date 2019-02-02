Meteorites strike western Cuba

A meteor broke apart over western Cuba on Friday, hurtling numerous pieces of various sizes to the ground in several towns in Pinar del Rio province, the state-run Granma newspaper reported.

One meteorite landed with a “loud explosion” in the town of Viñales, Granma said.

Researchers from several Cuban agencies, including the Institute of Geophysics and Astronomy, confirmed the meteorite strikes, Granma reported.

There were no reports of any injuries.

The US National Weather Service began tweeting about the event Friday afternoon, eventually saying that radar may have detected the meteor at 1:21 p.m. ET at an altitude of about 26,000 feet.

The service said on Twitter earlier Friday it received reports about a meteor being seen in the sky across the Florida Keys.

In 2013, a meteor blast shook Russia’s Urals region. Buildings lost windows and walls tumbled as the sonic wave from the explosion reverberated through the region.

More than 1,000 people were injured, including more than 200 children, according to news reports. Many of them were hit by flying glass.