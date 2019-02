Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Police are investigating after a man was fatally struck by a car and killed by a deady

Investigator said a car slammed into a man crossing the Brook Road near Bridgefort and Athen avenues just before 8:30 p.m.

Paramedics took the victim to the hospital where he later died.

Police said the driver stayed at the scene. There has been no word yet if he will face charges.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.