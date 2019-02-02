Police ID man found dead on Cary Street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police have released the name of the man found Saturday morning on West Cary Street.

"At approximately 7:43 a.m., officers were called to the 2000 block of West Cary Street for the report of a person down," a Richmond Police spokesperson said.

When officers arrived, they found 43-year-old Joseph A. Harris III, of the 300 block of East Jerald Street in Henrico, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound in a rear parking lot of an apartment building.

The 2000 block of West Cary Street is in Richmond's Fan District near Meadow Street.

"The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death," the police spokesperson continued. "The investigation continues."

This is a developing story.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective B. Niefeld at 804-646-3246 or call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.