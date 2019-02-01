Police investigate suspicious circumstances behind baby’s death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETESBURG, Va. -- Police have deemed the death of baby in Petersburg suspicious. Now investigators are working to determine what led to the infant's passing.

Police were called to the 1500 block of West Lane at about 10:45 Wednesday night where a child was found unresponsive.

The infant was later pronounced dead at the hospital, according to Petersburg Police.

No other details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.