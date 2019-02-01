Voters react to Gov. Ralph Northam’s for offensive yearbook photo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- From the political realm to Downtown Richmond, the impact of Virginia Governor Ralph Northam's senior medical school yearbook page which features a photograph of a man wearing blackface and another wearing a Ku Klux Klan robe, is also being absorbed by ordinary people.

The photo, which appears on Northam's page in an Eastern Virginia Medical School yearbook from 1984, also features the accompanying quote: “There are more old drunks than old doctors in this world so I think I’ll have another beer.”

CBS 6 drove through a few Richmond neighborhoods and through Carytown Friday night to see what people really had to say. For some it was shocking news,

something they say they thought could never happen.

While others wanted to read Governor Ralph Northams statement themselves before giving an opinion.

"It`s never really okay to do that in my opinion and obviously not something we want our representative portraying as out in the public," said Beth Hughett.

"That`s a pretty strong visual. That image sticks in your mind," said Edward Hofmann. "I think it should bother anybody."

"When are we going to stop judging a person for what he did, 20 to 30 years ago," added Jose Martinez. "It doesn`t mean that he`s the same person that he was when he took that picture. He`s most likely a different person now because he got elected to be the governor of our state."

Governor Northam issued a statement Friday evening following the publication of his senior medical school yearbook page that featured a photograph of a man wearing blackface and another wearing a Ku Klux Klan robe.