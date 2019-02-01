Super Bowl Experience gives fans, young and old a chance to live out their dreams

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATLANTA -- It's a football fan's dream. This year's Super Bowl Experience in Atlanta gives fans, young and old, an opportunity to live out their dreams.

One of the cool features of the super bowl experiences is the opportunity to become an NFL player. That includes hearing you named called as a first-round pick of your favorite team.

There are tons of interactive exhibits.

Fans could catch a pass for Pittsburgh Steeler Ryan Shazier. Visit a display of lockers of their favorite NFL players, take a peek at all 52 Super Bowl rings, and for the kids, participate in a youth football game.

"So I am not staying for the game itself. But I am here today and tomorrow to do this, which is to me... phenomenal," said one excited fan.

One of the more popular spots at the Super Bowl Experience allows fans to take a picture of the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

"It was phenomenal,” said one fan. “If you could just hold it, that would make it even better. But still it was phenomenal. I got butterflies in my stomach."