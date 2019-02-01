Staying heart healthy at every age

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - February is here, and it is Heart Month. While we typically think of adults when it comes to heart health, it’s important to stay heart healthy starting at young age. Dr. Jin Lee, the Chief of Cardiology, at the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, joined us to tell us more.

You can learn more about the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU by giving them a call at 804-828-CHOR (2467). You can also head over to their website,www.chrichmond.org/heart or check them out on social media atFacebook.com/chrichmond.

And be sure to join us and the CHOR team at this year’s Richmond Women’s Health and Fitness Expo Saturday, February 2nd from 10am to 4pm at the Greater Richmond Convention Center. For all the details on that event, you can visitwww.RVAHealthExpo.com.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE RICHMOND WOMEN’S HEALTH AND FITNESS EXPO PRESENTED BY CBS 6.}