RICHMOND, Va – Acclaimed novelist Lamar Giles made a return visit to “Virginia This Morning” to talk about his new YA novel, “ Spin.” The book opens with rising star DJ found dead on her turntables and follows the investigation into her death.

You can help Lamar celebrate the release of Spin at Hai Y'all located at 2915 W. Cary St. Saturday, February 2nd from 1pm - 3pm.

For More information visit www.lamargiles.com