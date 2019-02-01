Suspect arrested after man shot 6 times at Crewe gas station

NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. – Authorities have arrested a suspect in a shooting that wounded a man at a Crewe gas station Thursday night.

Officials with the Nottoway County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called just after 9 p.m. to the Cmart gas station at 213 E. Virginia Avenue.

That is where deputies said two men who knew each other got into a quarrel. One of the men then pulled out a gun and shot the other six times, according to deputies.

That victim was medflighted to VCU Medical Center with serious injuries, deputies said.

Authorities have made an arrest in the case. Those officials also said the victim will not be charged.

