N.C. police looking for missing weeks-old baby and her mother

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office has asked for helping finding a missing weeks-old baby.

Investigators believe the baby’s mother — identified as April Morrison — was eight months pregnant when she recently arrived in Richmond County, North Carolina.

received a report for a missing child/ missing person. At this time, the investigation remains in the very early infancy stages as we seek to collect and gather information.

“April gave birth to a female infant child recently, and the infant is believed to be in danger and not in the care of her mother,” investigators posted on Facebook. “Our agency has not positively identified the infant, and has reasonable suspicion that April is operating under an alias. April was believed to be staying in local motels or hotels, between Richmond County, Scotland County and Fayetteville, NC.”

Morrison was described as a Hispanic female who speaks both English and Spanish.

If you have any information pertaining to the whereabouts of “April Morrison” and her female infant child approximately 2-3 weeks old, please contact our office immediately at 910-266-4332 Ext 4. Your report can be anonymous if you wish. April is reported currently as possibly being deceased or having been removed from the Scotland County and or Richmond County Area possibly under fear or coercion.